Miller Homes teamed up with Cliviger Primary School for a "design a bauble" competition to decorate its new local development, The Calders’, community Christmas tree.

Wooden and clear plastic ornaments were provided by the builder to Year 5 students at St. John's CE Primary School, which they then decorated for the tree at the Miller Homes development in a light spirited competition.

All of the baubles created by the pupils will be displayed on the tree throughout December, but the three winners of the competition also received heaps of brand-new arts and crafts supplies as a prize.

St John's CE Cliviger schoolchildren have designed baubles for a new Miller Homes housing dvelopment's community Christmas tree

Robert Klee, deputy headteacher, said: “The pupils absolutely loved designing their own ornaments, and we are very excited to see them on display at The Calders.”

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ Sales Director for the North West, added: “We love to get the local community involved with anything exciting within our Cliviger development. What better way to get the children excited for Christmas, than creating festive baubles that will be displayed on our very own community tree?”

Miller Homes has worked with the pupils of St John’s several times in 2022, collaborating on other art competitions and even donating hi-vis vests to the kids as part of its wider ‘Home Safe’ initiative in the autumn.

The homebuilder has also supported the Burnley community in a number of other ways since the launch of The Calders development. Recently, Miller Homes kindly donated a large number of food items to support Burnley FC with their community kitchen initiative, as well as sending items to the local charity Gateway.

Miller Homes’ development in Cliviger, The Calders, consists of three-to-four-bedroom homes, all of which are sustainably built and feature spaces for home working and flexible living. It was found in 2022 that new homes such as these can save over £2,600 on annual energy bills as opposed to older builds, according to the NHBC.

