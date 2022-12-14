Hycrome Aerospace, a brand which currently operates alongside its sister company Hycrome Europe, will officially become HycAero on January 1st.

The rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for the Burnley business, its employees, customers, partners and suppliers.

Managing Director Andrew Bailey, who started out at an apprentice with Hycrome over 40 years ago, explained the reasons behind the move:

Stephen Kelly, Operations Director, Ayub Bahadur, Financial Director, Andrew Bailey, Managing Director and Kieran Rigby, General Manager at Hycrome

“For many years Hycrome has been recognised as a key supplier of protective coatings, precision machining and other special processes to the aerospace and oil and gas industries under the Hycrome Europe and Hycrome Aerospace banners.

“As the name ‘Hycrome’ suggests, our company has a long legacy of specialising in Chrome Plating and Chromic Acid Anodising, two processes which we will discontinue by the end of 2023 in favour of more environmentally friendly protective coatings.

“We recognise that, for some time now, the company name hasn’t truly represented the scope or direction of our organisation, particularly within the aerospace sector, which is why we have decided that, on January 1st, 2023, Hycrome Aerospace will evolve to become HycAero.”

Andrew assured us that HycAero is a change in name only and the new brand will slowly begin to evolve within the business in the coming months.

As part of the Score Group, the business will continue to thrive and maintain its place as one of Europe’s leading suppliers of special processes and precision machining to the aerospace industry.

Since the early 2000s the strategy has been to stay in front of environmental demands and to move away from the use of chemicals containing chrome in the company’s hard coating, anodising and painting processes.

In support of this strategy, the business has invested heavily in alternative coating methods. These include HVOF, Plasma and Wire Arc thermal coatings along with Tartaric Sulphuric Anodising and thin film Sulphuric Anodising, all applied by robotic and automated systems.

As well as finding solutions to complex problems, the business has a strong track record of collaboration making it the special process provider of choice for aerospace’s Prime and Tier 1 companies.