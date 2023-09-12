Miller Homes donates Roald Dahl books to Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley
The primary school, which is located next to the Miller Homes development, The Calders has received a treasure trove of Roald Dahl's enchanting books to inspire and ignite the imaginations of the young minds.
Brunshaw Primary School was extremely grateful for the contribution to boost and renew its library with brand new books from a timeless author.
The first batch of the Roald Dahl books will be donated to the enthusiastic learners of the Primary 3 Oak class, allowing them to embark on exciting adventures with characters such as Matilda, Charlie Bucket, and the BFG.
The second batch of books will find its place in the school library, ensuring that every student at Brunshaw Primary has access to these timeless tales for years to come.
Jo Cunningham, the assistant head and English lead at Brunshaw Primary School, expressed her gratitude, saying: “We are immensely thankful to Miller Homes for their generous donation of Roald Dahl books. In a community where resources are limited, these books will play a pivotal role in nurturing the love for reading and creativity among our students.”
Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ sales director for the North West, said: "Roald Dahl was famed for his kindness, and his creative, magical mind. We hope to inspire the same qualities in the next generation by donating literature to the schools in the region that need it most.”