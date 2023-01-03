Landmark celebrations for Clitheroe's Ribblesdale High School as it celebrates 90th birthday
Clitheroe's Ribblesdale School has celebrated a landmark 90th year.
To mark the occasion the school held a Christmas fair and staff and pupils were honoured to welcome Lord Shuttleworth, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, who opened the event by cutting the red ribbon at its entrance, accompanied by Roland Hailwood, town crier of Clitheroe.
Organisers included a collection of memorabilia from the past 90 years for the community to view and enjoy to celebrate the important occasion. The fair saw Father Christmas and his reindeer spread some festive joy, as members of the local community were entertained by the amazing performances from the pupils in Ribblesdale’s choir
Visitors enjoyed a wide range of free activities including hook-a-duck, school tours, face paintin, reindeer petting, tombol, bouncy castl, strength hammer and even a treasure hunt hosted by Ribblesdale’s Eco-Committee.
Refreshments were served and some visitors were lucky enough to meet Betty, the school dog, who sported a festive Christmas jumper to join in the Christmas spirit.
Ribblesdale will expand its age-range to become a through school in September this year with the admission of its first reception class.