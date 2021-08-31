Ribble Valley high school could take four-year-olds in education shake-up

The proposal would see Ribblesdale High School expand its current age range from 11 to 16, to a new age range of four to 16.

The school would provide both primary and secondary school provision, becoming an all-through school, with effect from September 2023.

If the change goes ahead, the primary places would be provided in new accommodation at a neighbouring school site located at Higher Standen Farm.

Ribblesdale High School could soon offer primary provision

The school would, over time, provide 210 primary school places which are needed to accommodate rising pupil numbers as a result of housing development in the area and an increase in the birth rate.

Members of Lancashire County Council's Cabinet are being recommended to agree to publishing a Statutory Notice about the expansion at a meeting next week.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "I would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the public consultation. We will carefully consider all their views before making a final decision about whether to go forward with the Statutory Notice."

The council is responsible for making sure there are enough high-quality school places available to meet demand across the county.

Expected developments in Clitheroe, plus an increase in the birth rate, means there will be an increase in demand for places in the area.

The Higher Standen Farm housing development is set to provide 1,040 of around 1,400 houses planned for the Clitheroe area over the next few years.

A site for the provision of additional primary school places has been secured in a Section 106 agreement between the county council, Ribble Valley Borough Council and the landowner, Higher Standen Trustees.

The building for the new school if it goes ahead would be provided by the county council and be partly funded through contributions from the housing development contributions.