Lancashire education provider becomes latest patron of the Chamber of Commerce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce are delighted to welcome Nelson & Colne College Group as their latest patron members.

As a leading education provider across the county through Lancashire Adult Learning (LAL), one of the three Colleges that make up the Group, the college group has established a link for local businesses as it creates and upskills workforces.

Chamber patronage means the college group now works alongside one of the most trusted and respected business support organisations in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 1,600 members, the Chamber represents all sectors of the Lancashire economy, providing expert advice to its diverse membership, networking opportunities, international trade expertise, training and events.

Nelson & Colne College

This commitment will allow the college to promote its work to the membership of the Chamber and expand their network to organisations they might not have had the opportunity to.

Morag Davis, Group Executive Director of Strategy and Transformation at Nelson & Colne College Group, said: “One of the things that makes us extraordinary is that we work so closely with industry to shape the teaching our community receives.

“This makes students highly educated and ready-for-work, plugs the skills gaps we know you as a business are facing, and even brings workplace development opportunities to your staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local companies are heavily involved in curriculum design and having an active say in what skills and attributes courses should teach. This is particularly the case with the new T-Levels, high-end qualifications that insist on the involvement of industry.”

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce commented: "Nelson & Colne College Group has an excellent reputation amongst Lancashire’s educational sector. We are delighted that they have chosen to become a Chamber partner, working closely with us to deliver yet another tangible business benefit to Chamber members.