Lancashire County Council to receive nearly £20m. to boost places for children with special educational needs and disabilities
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Government funding of £19.2m. will provide specialist support for children with autism, learning difficulties, mobility difficulties, and more to meet their extra needs.
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham , said: “The reason why I’ve placed so much focus on education over the past four years is because I believe it plays such a vital part in the mission to level up our area. And I want to see every child in Burnley and Padiham get the best start.
“We have some amazing work taking place locally to help those young people with special educational needs and disabilities. I saw a part of that first hand last week with the work of Project SEARCH. But I’ve also visited Broadfield Specialist School, welcomed TAS St James down to Parliament and spoken with government ministers about the need to go further in our support of these type of schools.
“That’s why I’m delighted to see an extra £19m. being put in to SEND school places within Lancashire and will be making the case for parents of those children in Burnley and Padiham.”
This latest funding boost marks a tripling in previous levels of investment with a £2.6b. package from 2022 to 2025. The Government is delivering an additional 60,000 special needs places.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan called it “another step to ensure our education system provides all children with the very best start in life,” adding: “We are making sure no parent has to battle to get the right type of school to meet their needs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.