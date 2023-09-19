Staff at Holly Grove School gave up their Saturday to take part in ‘Hiker Grove’, a 10 mile hike around Burnley and Rossendale to raise money for the school.

The New Waggoners in Mnachester Roadprovided free bacon and sausage sandwiches to the staff before the walk and then they headed off on their journey.

Staff were also grateful to Valley hostelries the Hargreaves Arms, the Roebuck, Red Lion and White Bull for their hospitality and for supplying them with refreshments while passing by.

Nick Barrett, Holly Grove's family support manager and organiser of the event, said: “It was great to see so many staff, their family and of course their furry friends make the walk such an enjoyable experience.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the New Waggonners for hosting us and everybody who has donated to such a special cause. we hope even more people will join us next time.”

Eve Taylor, deputy headteacher at Holly Grove School, said: “It was a wonderful day and the team spirit really shone through with everyone spurring each other on, especially over the last mile.

“A huge thank you to our dedicated staff for giving up their well earned weekend to support our pupils and a special thank you to Nick and Katie for co-ordinating the walk and looking after us all on the day.”

The intrepid walkers have so far raised more than £1,200 for their school and there is still time to donate if anyone would like to