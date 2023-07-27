Mr Dixon said: “I feel incredibly humbled. We always say 'act with a kind heart and love one another' here at Padiham Green and that's exactly what I feel everyone has been doing with me as I retire from PG today.“This is a wonderful place with wonderful people and I will never forget these 17 years with my Padiham Green school family.“My thanks to everyone for everything you do for our children. This is a very special place.”