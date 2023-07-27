News you can trust since 1877
Headteacher at Padiham Green Primary School Mark Dixon retires after 17 years at the helm

A popular headteacher says he is leaving “a very special place” following his retirement 17 years after taking the reins.
By Suzanne Boden
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

Mark Dixon said his ‘goodbyes’ to pupils and staff past and present at Padiham Green C of E Primary School this week, calling time on a 35-year teaching career.

Mr Dixon said: “I feel incredibly humbled. We always say 'act with a kind heart and love one another' here at Padiham Green and that's exactly what I feel everyone has been doing with me as I retire from PG today.“This is a wonderful place with wonderful people and I will never forget these 17 years with my Padiham Green school family.“My thanks to everyone for everything you do for our children. This is a very special place.”