Headteacher at Padiham Green Primary School Mark Dixon retires after 17 years at the helm
A popular headteacher says he is leaving “a very special place” following his retirement 17 years after taking the reins.
By Suzanne Boden
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST
Mark Dixon said his ‘goodbyes’ to pupils and staff past and present at Padiham Green C of E Primary School this week, calling time on a 35-year teaching career.
Mr Dixon said: “I feel incredibly humbled. We always say 'act with a kind heart and love one another' here at Padiham Green and that's exactly what I feel everyone has been doing with me as I retire from PG today.“This is a wonderful place with wonderful people and I will never forget these 17 years with my Padiham Green school family.“My thanks to everyone for everything you do for our children. This is a very special place.”