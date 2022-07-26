FUNDA Sports, Physical Activity Holiday Camps and Childcare provider employs four members of childcare staff in this setting, three of whom hold appropriate early years qualifications.

The club, which registered in 2019, opens from Monday to Friday, all year round. Sessions are from 7.15am until 8.45am and from 3.15pm until 6pm during term time. The holiday club operates from 8am until 6pm during the school holidays

FUNDA Sports, Physical Activity Holiday Camps and Childcare provider has been praised by OFSTED inspectors

FUNDA is the brainchild of founder and creative director Kieran Fletcher and, since he launched it in 2005 as Saturday morning football coaching sessions in Burnley, it has blossomed to become to a brand of its own that is now reaching across the world, including Australia, where Kieran’s

FUNDA Story, a home based learning resource and approach for parents, carers, childminders and home tutors has been taken on board.

The head office is now based in Pendle but the business provides clubs across Lancashire, including Burnley.

In her report OFSTED inspector Liz Dayton said the provision meets all requirements and children of all ages enjoy their time at the 'positive and energetic' club.

She said: "The children say that they feel lucky to attend the club and describe it as 'a good way to start and end the school day'.

"Children laugh as they run around pretending to be rockets. They jump up and down in excitement as their team completes a challenge set by the staff. Children are happy and confident."

The report found that children benefit from the focus that the club places on promoting their physical and emotional well-being and they spend the majority of their time actively engaging in physical games that promote teamwork, social skills, resilience and problem-solving. Children show great determination as they work together.

They find ways of getting from one part of the field to another without stepping out of the hoops. Children enjoy being active and are developing their physical skills well. Children play happily alongside each other. They take turns and interact safely in their play.

Inspectors observed that younger children benefit from the kindness shown to them by the older children, who support them to join in and to follow the rules of the games. For example, when children need help to jump from one place to another, the older children hold their hands to help them.

Staff were praised for acting as 'positive role models' who have high expectations of behaviour.

Children behave well and are very familiar with the routines of the club and leaders have a clear vision for the club, the report said, describing them as 'passionate about providing activities that support children's physical and emotional well-being.'

Leaders consider children's developmental stages by providing different games for the older and younger children to ensure that their needs are met.

Effective procedures for monitoring the quality of the provision are in place that help to ensure the club develops and improves over time.

Children enthusiastically engage in the experiences on offer at the club. They eagerly line up to go outside and grin with excitement as the staff describe the activity that they will be taking part in.

Children enjoy practising their skills through the games that they play. For example, they develop coordination skills as they quickly change direction while moving at speed. Children who are less confident are well supported by the enthusiastic staff, who offer reassurance and encourage them to join in.

Staff access training which helps to further develop their knowledge and skills. They receive regular feedback and are supported to improve their practice through effective coaching and mentoring.

Inspectors noted that staff morale is high and parents are very complimentary about the club and the staff team, saying that their children are happy and enjoy the activities on offer. They feel that attending the club has helped their children to grow in confidence.

Parents particularly appreciate the flexibility of the club, which supports the changing needs of families.

Partnerships with the host school and the other schools that the children attend are strong. Staff communicate regularly and share relevant information. This supports the continuity of children's care.

Inspectors said that staff have developed positive relationships with children, they know them well, and the children enjoy interacting with them. Children in the early years have key adults who ensure that they are happy and settled at the club.

Inspectors said this role could be strengthened further by these key adults playing a greater part in children's transition when they start and in communication with parents.

Children are well supervised and are shown how to keep themselves safe when playing physical games. For example, children are encouraged to attempt to give each other a 'high five' to check if they have left enough space around them. This supports children's understanding of risk and of how to keep themselves safe.

Inspectors said that the arrangements for safeguarding are effective and all staff recognise their safeguarding responsibilities.

Ms Dayton said: "They demonstrate that they have a firm understanding of what to do if they have a concern about a child's welfare. Staff know what action to take if an allegation is made against them.

"Leaders carry out risk assessments and ensure that effective procedures are in place to keep the premises secure.

"They ensure that safe recruitment and vetting procedures are in place to check the suitability of all staff. "