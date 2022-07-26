Road closures: one for Burnley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Burnley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

By John Deehan
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 8:34 am

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Read More

Read More
Shock for drivers as sinkhole appears on busy road into Burnley

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

There will closures on the M65 eastbound and westbound, between junction 7 to 10.

• A56, from 9pm July 25 to 5am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to 10 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Road ClosuresDriversBurnleyM65