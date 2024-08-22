Many have their destination of Burnley College after hitting the grades. Ella Hargreaves celebrated five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and two Grade 7s. She will now study Maths, Further Maths, Computer Science and Psychology at Burnley College. Eve Rushton celebrated two Grade 8s and six Grade 7s and said: “I want to go into law in the future.”

Haider Iqbal is also going to Burnley College after achieving 9 GCSEs. He said: “I want to study Biology, Chemistry and Maths to do something in the medical sector. I have enjoyed PE at Blessed Trinity as I enjoy boxing and I go to Roche’s Boxing Club.”

Rehan Ali also achieved 9 GCSE’s, with a Grade 9 in English Literature, and said: “I want to do A-Levels in Maths, Biology and Chemistry and maybe be a doctor.”

Gabriella Duffy and Loui Boden are both off to Manchester College to study Performing Arts after excellent GCSE results. Both have taken part in shows at Basics Junior Theatre School and had to undergo tough auditions to secure a place in Manchester. Austin Coates is with Wigan Warriors Academy and dreams of becoming a professional rugby player. He said: “I am going to Burnley College to study Geography, PE and Product Design but the dream is to be a rugby player.”

Amelia Korczynska is a top performer after celebrating 11 Grade 9s. Amelia, who hopes to go to university and study Physics and Computer Science. Haley Consolacion was happy to secure the grades she needed to seal a place on the T-Level Construction course at Burnley College as she wants to be an architect. Class of 2024 Head Girl Samantha Bernabe is off to St Christopher’s Sixth Form and hit the high note with a Grade 9 in Music among other fantastic results. “I did my best and that’s all you can do,” she said.

Daliya Kadir has her sights set on becoming a journalist. She achieved a Grade 9 in English Literature and four Grade 8s among her results.

Head teacher Mrs Deborah Williams said: "I am delighted for our young people who are collecting results that reward both their hard work and their talents. I also need to praise and thank our staff who have, as ever, gone above and beyond to support the pupils in their care. I know that they, as well as I, will be watching the class of 2024 as they take their next exciting steps into further education and training. We wish them every success and happiness in the future.”

