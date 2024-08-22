Joy for top performing student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College celebrating 11 grade nines
Amelia, who hopes to go to university and study Physics and Computer Science, said: “I was in total shock I was shaking. It’s so much better than I expected. I thought I had messed up my Maths but I got Maths and Further Maths.
“My mum was crying when I rang her. I am so relieved as much effort has gone into it. I want to go to Burnley College and study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science. I love science and it’s a very useful subject. The teachers have been really supportive at Blessed Trinity.”
Headteacher Deborah Williams said: “It’s absolutely amazing. We are so proud of Amelia. She has worked so hard and it’s well deserved.”
