Joy for top performing student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College celebrating 11 grade nines

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:07 BST
Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College’s Amelia Korczynska is a top performer after celebrating 11 Grade 9s.

Amelia, who hopes to go to university and study Physics and Computer Science, said: “I was in total shock I was shaking. It’s so much better than I expected. I thought I had messed up my Maths but I got Maths and Further Maths.

“My mum was crying when I rang her. I am so relieved as much effort has gone into it. I want to go to Burnley College and study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science. I love science and it’s a very useful subject. The teachers have been really supportive at Blessed Trinity.”

Headteacher Deborah Williams said: “It’s absolutely amazing. We are so proud of Amelia. She has worked so hard and it’s well deserved.”

