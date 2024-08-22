Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College’s Amelia Korczynska is a top performer after celebrating 11 Grade 9s.

Amelia, who hopes to go to university and study Physics and Computer Science, said: “I was in total shock I was shaking. It’s so much better than I expected. I thought I had messed up my Maths but I got Maths and Further Maths.

“My mum was crying when I rang her. I am so relieved as much effort has gone into it. I want to go to Burnley College and study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science. I love science and it’s a very useful subject. The teachers have been really supportive at Blessed Trinity.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Deborah Williams said: “It’s absolutely amazing. We are so proud of Amelia. She has worked so hard and it’s well deserved.”