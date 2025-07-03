Friday feeling at St Mary's

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School pupils and staff have been enjoying ‘that Friday feeling’.

The Langho school's pupils - and the staff - have taken a break from wearing their uniforms for three consecutive Fridays for a worthy cause.

Headteacher Caroline Boden said: “We are looking ahead to our Summer Fair and so we allow pupils to bring in items for our Summer Fair in exchange for wearing their own clothes.

“Pupils bring in bottles, chocolates, toys and games in exchange for non-uniform. We love that Friday feeling!”