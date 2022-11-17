Coun. Scott Cunliffe was the guest speaker at Blessed Trinity RC College presentation evening for the former year 11s.

Scott, who spent two decades working for charities in the United Nations, attended St Theodore’s, the predecessor of Blessed Trinity, leaving in 1990. He talked about how he ‘wasn’t the best student’ at school and went into an apprenticeship at 16 to become a printer. Then he chased his dreams, working in Indonesia and travelling the world before returning to Burnley a few years ago.

Coun. Scott Cunliffe pictured with some of the former students who returned to Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley for their GCSE awards night

“I went abroad to find peace but came back and found it where I belong in Burnley,” said Scott, who is an ultra runner and keen Burnley FC fan.

“I encourage everyone to have adventures but also to keep in touch with family, friends, teachers. It’s what is in your heart, not your pocket.”

The Attainment Award, for outstanding GCSE results, was awarded to Madeleine Storah while the Progress Award, for the pupil who made the most academic programme from key stage two onwards, was presented to Luca MacMahon. The Contribution to Community Award was presented to Leoni Chapman who, during covid, kept the Blessed Trinity community together, organising activities and learning braille.

The Contribution to College Life was presented to head boy Alfie Vent, praised for being approachable for both staff and pupils. The Specialist College Sports Award went to Harley Lawton, a first year scholar at League One Accrington Stanley, while the Specialist College Humanities Award was awarded to Karolina Zych.

The Contribution to College Faith Life was presented to Olivia Phillips who was a senior prefect and helped to lead faith life at the school while the Endeavour Award went to Robbie Smedley, who was praised for overcoming struggles in his early years to be made deputy head boy. The Sporting Commitment Award went to James Firminger, who has made great strides in the men’s netball scene, being selected for England. Leoni Chapman and Elizabeth Earnshaw celebrated 100 per cent attendance from Years 7-11.