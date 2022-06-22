As always we were overwhelmed with the response to the awards which showcase and celebrate the very best students, teachers, schools and employees in the area and recognise the achievements that schools and pupils make within the education sector on a daily basis.

The awards night will be held at Nelson and Colne College next Wednesday ( June 29th) at 6.30pm.

The 11th East Lancashire Awards will be held next week

Sponsored by Nelson and Colne College, Accrington and Rossendale College and Burnley College there are 12 categories.

The awards will be presented by Burnley Express editor John Deehan who said: "It goes without saying the last two years have truly been like no other.

"But in the most trying of circumstances, our schools and colleges have risen to the many unprecedented challenges put before them.

"Pupils, teachers, and all the unsung heroes behind the scenes have continued to go above and beyond during a truly unsettling period of disruption.

"These awards, now in their 11th year, recognise the outstanding efforts and achievements of all those involved, and the Burnley Express is honoured to be involved.

"Good luck to all the finalists."

Here are the names of the finalists.

(Health and Wellbeing Award) Pendle Education Trust, St Joseph's Park Hill School.

(Career Aspiration Award) Amanda Carr, Katie Hart, Park High School.

(Innovation/Technology) Joel Bagshaw Pendle Primary Academy

.(Young Scientist/Engineer ) To be announced on the night.

(Unsung Hero Award) Elin Kendall, Estate Team Park High School, Julie Dawson, Louise Brett.

(Inspirational Teaching Award) Andrea Goffee, Karen Bleasdale, Luke Boatwright, Rory Schofield.

(Primary Pupil of the Year Award) Archie Fitzgerald, David Potter Holly Hogarth, Sophia Holbrook.

(Primary School of the Year Award) Barrowford Primary School, St Joseph's Park Hill, Whittlefield Primary School

(Headteacher of the Year) Fran Clayton, Pendle View Primary School, Mark Sherwin, Castercliffe Primary Academy, Mrs Healey, St John's C of E School, Cliviger

(Sports Achievement Award) Bella Mc Credie, Emilia Collins, William Walker.

(Secondary School of the Year) Oak Hill School, Park High School, Colne.

(Secondary Pupil of the Year) Finlay Hall, Raza Khan, Zakariya Ahmed.