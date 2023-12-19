Festive fun at Casterton Primary Academy's Christmas Fair in Burnley
Parents and carers spent time with their children at the Fair, taking part in festive themed activities including making Christmas decorations and pin the tail on the reindeer.
The naughty elf also made an appearance, posing for photos with children next to a festive balloon arch.
Raffles and competitions were held with Lola and Tilly winning a hamper each, Cassidy winning an elf balloon, Ella winning the balloon arch, Jacob winning Santa’s lost sleigh and Madison and Paige being named the winners of the decorate a Christmas jar competition.
Principal Paul Whaling said: “It was fantastic to see the school hall and classrooms full of families spending time together and getting into the Christmas spirit. We’ve really missed family events like this over the past few years and are looking forward to hosting more.
“A huge thank you to everyone who helped us to raise over £600.”