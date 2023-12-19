Families came together at Casterton Primary Academy’s Christmas Fair to raise over £600 for school resources.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents and carers spent time with their children at the Fair, taking part in festive themed activities including making Christmas decorations and pin the tail on the reindeer.

The naughty elf also made an appearance, posing for photos with children next to a festive balloon arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raffles and competitions were held with Lola and Tilly winning a hamper each, Cassidy winning an elf balloon, Ella winning the balloon arch, Jacob winning Santa’s lost sleigh and Madison and Paige being named the winners of the decorate a Christmas jar competition.

Christmas fair at Casterton Primary Academy

Principal Paul Whaling said: “It was fantastic to see the school hall and classrooms full of families spending time together and getting into the Christmas spirit. We’ve really missed family events like this over the past few years and are looking forward to hosting more.