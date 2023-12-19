News you can trust since 1877
Festive fun at Casterton Primary Academy's Christmas Fair in Burnley

Families came together at Casterton Primary Academy’s Christmas Fair to raise over £600 for school resources.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:17 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Parents and carers spent time with their children at the Fair, taking part in festive themed activities including making Christmas decorations and pin the tail on the reindeer.

The naughty elf also made an appearance, posing for photos with children next to a festive balloon arch.

Raffles and competitions were held with Lola and Tilly winning a hamper each, Cassidy winning an elf balloon, Ella winning the balloon arch, Jacob winning Santa’s lost sleigh and Madison and Paige being named the winners of the decorate a Christmas jar competition.

Christmas fair at Casterton Primary AcademyChristmas fair at Casterton Primary Academy
Principal Paul Whaling said: “It was fantastic to see the school hall and classrooms full of families spending time together and getting into the Christmas spirit. We’ve really missed family events like this over the past few years and are looking forward to hosting more.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped us to raise over £600.”

