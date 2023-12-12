Colne Primet Academy's star students celebrated at awards event at Pendle Hippodrome
Three former Colne Primet Academy students took to the stage at its annual Star Awards event to deliver inspirational speeches to current students and those returning to collect their GCSE certificates.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Dec 2023, 21:36 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 21:36 GMT
Last year’s Head Boy and Head Girl, Jason Zhou and Amileah Afzal, opened the event at Pendle Hippodrome, talking about their experiences of their education during the pandemic and offering advice to students who aspire to be the doctors, writers, dentists and teachers of the future.
Take a look at these fantastic photographs from the night.