Colne Primet Head Prefects who helped with presentingColne Primet Head Prefects who helped with presenting
Colne Primet Academy's star students celebrated at awards event at Pendle Hippodrome

Three former Colne Primet Academy students took to the stage at its annual Star Awards event to deliver inspirational speeches to current students and those returning to collect their GCSE certificates.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Dec 2023, 21:36 GMT
Last year’s Head Boy and Head Girl, Jason Zhou and Amileah Afzal, opened the event at Pendle Hippodrome, talking about their experiences of their education during the pandemic and offering advice to students who aspire to be the doctors, writers, dentists and teachers of the future.

Take a look at these fantastic photographs from the night.

Main award winners with guest speaker Michael Leeds, Primet Principal Julia Pilkington and Anita Ghidotti Gibson and Lynne Blomley from Pendle Education Trust

1. Winners

Main award winners with guest speaker Michael Leeds, Primet Principal Julia Pilkington and Anita Ghidotti Gibson and Lynne Blomley from Pendle Education Trust

Solo singer Caelyn Bell

2. Singer

Solo singer Caelyn Bell

The three main Year 12 award winners

3. Winners

The three main Year 12 award winners

Jason and Amileah - 2022/23 Head Boy and Girl

4. Heads

Jason and Amileah - 2022/23 Head Boy and Girl

