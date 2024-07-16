Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK nationals are missing out on studying for free in 11 EU countries thanks to Brexit.

But it is still cheaper on average to study in almost any European country, with the UK (namely England) in fourth place overall.

Many of the EU’s most popular tourist destinations work out to be quite affordable.

There’s even one country where you’ll only be charged a small admin fee - with no tuition costs at all.

Many prospective university students likely ruled out getting a cheaper degree in Europe after Brexit, but it turns out it may still be a valid option.

The team at personal finance website finder.com have compared the cost of studying towards an undergraduate degree in the UK to public university fees for British nationals across all 27 European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) countries, calculating averages for a range of different bachelor’s degrees using official data. They found that almost every country in the EU offers a cheaper alternative to studying domestically for British nationals - even after Brexit.

English and Welsh students are usually charged close to the cap of £9,250 per year to study at a public university in their own countries. The fees are a little more sympathetic for Northern Irish students, being capped at £4,750, while and Scottish students have access to free tuition so long as they opt to study in Scotland.

Of the 27 countries in the EU now, only three were more expensive when it came to average yearly tuition for a UK national - the Netherlands at an average of £12,283; Finland at £9,742; and Denmark at £9,318. Thanks to our exit from the EU, UK nationals are also missing out on free tuition from some 11 countries. If living costs are factored in, the UK doesn’t usually work out cheaper either - getting bumped up to third place on the overall list.

So which countries work out cheapest for prospective students? Bearing in mind that these are averages and that individual courses might vary in price (and that there are language requirements or administrative fees which may apply to students wanting to study in some countries), here’s what they found:

European countries where a UK student can get a cheaper undergraduate degree than the UK

25. Czech Republic

Prague’s elegant Gothic and Renaissance architecture could be your regular view, for just a little less per year than studying at home. The average yearly tuition for a UK student in the Czech Republic is £8,754 - nearly £500 a year saved.

24. Norway

If you relish the cold and the chance of seeing the northern lights dancing in winter, Norway might be the place for you. Undergraduate degrees for UK students cost an average of £8,528 a year here.

23. Sweden

Another Nordic country famed for its magnificent landscapes and safe, clean cities, it’ll only set UK students back an average of £8,203 a year to study in Sweden.

22. Greece

Studying abroad in Greece might be a dream come true for students of classics or archaeology. And it could be well within reach, at just £7,662 a year.

21. Ireland

Not even too far from home, the luscious green landscapes of Ireland could be the backdrop to your studies for just £7,624 a year, on average.

20. Slovenia

A haven for lovers of nature and the outdoors, studying towards a bachelor’s degree in Slovenia will set you back just £5,505 a year, on average.

19. Cyprus

If a multicultural Mediterranean island sounds like something you’d be into, UK students can call Cyprus home for the duration of their undergraduate studies for just £4,234 a year - even less than fees in Northern Ireland.

18. Slovakia

A land speckled with castles where folk tales come to life, it costs UK nationals an average of just £3,972 a year to study in Slovakia.

17. Estonia

From perhaps the best-preserved medieval town in the world to free WIFI practically everywhere you go, Estonia has a lot to offer. These include uni fees of just £3,853 a year.

16. Belgium

The land of chocolate, Belgium’s tuition fees for international students are also a sweet deal at just £3,802 a year on average.

15. Hungary

Another country with a rich and diverse history, the domes and spires of Hungary’s opulent capital Budapest might be a good fit. Studying here would set you back an average of £3,387 a year.

14. Bulgaria

Bulgaria is the jewel of the Balkan Peninsula - where Eastern and Western influences meet. You could study here for just £2,540 a year, on average.

13. France

The cuisine, the art, the culture. What else is there to say about France? British nationals can still study at one of our close neighbour’s public universities for about £2,346 a year.

12. Italy

Another gastronomical powerhouse, if pasta, pizza, and evening walks with a gelato in hand are your style, you could try studying in Italy for just £2,075 a year.

11. Malta

Another archipelago in the sunny Mediterranean, Malta has a long and storied record that would make it the ideal spot for students of history wanting a more immersive experience. It’d cost you £2,066 a year - just a little less than Italy - to study here.

10. Latvia

If you’re a nature lover, Latvia can’t be missed as a destination. But it might be even more fun to study here, and it’d set you back just £2,020 a year.

9. Poland

Now we’re getting into the really affordable territory. Studying in Poland costs British nationals an average of just £1,880 a year.

8. Croatia

Studying here would let you see first-hand why Croatia’s more than just a hot spot for party boats. Find out for yourself for just £1,863 a year in tuition costs.

7. Austria

The magnificent Alpine mountains of Austria are perfect for skiers, but this German-speaking country is just as famous for its classical music and baroque architecture. Brits can study here for an average of just £1,231 a year.

6. Lithuania

Another land of beautiful, lush green landscapes, Lithuania has plenty to offer for people who need a break from the hustle and bustle of city life every now and then. You could study here for about £1,101 a year, on average, depending on your course.

5. Portugal

Pastel de nata, anyone? Home to olive groves and some of the world’s oldest universities (still steeped in tradition), Portugal is a magical and affordable place, costing an average of just £1,058 a year to study here.

4. Spain

Don’t let its recent victory over England in the Euros sour you on Spain. A top spot for football and architecture lovers alike, British students wanting to study here only have to hand over about £830 a year in fees on average.

3. Luxembourg

One of the smallest countries in Europe, Luxembourg punches above its weight in the finance world - making it a top contender for students interested in commerce. The fiscally-minded can study here for just £508 a year on average.

2. Romania

In number two, we have Romania at an average of just £340 a year. From the Danube Delta to the Carpathian Mountains, this Eastern European country has plenty more for people to see than just Dracula’s castle (although it’s still pretty cool).

1. Germany

Germany has opted to keep tuition free, even for non-EU students. This means young Brits wanting to save on tickets to Oktoberfest (or get into Berlin's techno rave scene) by studying locally only have to pay a £220 admin fee.

If you’re a UK student considering studying abroad, you can find more information on the Complete University Guide website here. To find out about possible grants and financial support you may be eligible for, check out the government’s website online here.