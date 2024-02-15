Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Early Bairds Nursery in Billington opened in 2021 and owner and manager Heidi Langhorn said she was ‘ extremely proud’ of her team for such an amazing achievement, adding: “This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion the team put in, and constantly going the extra mile for all of our families.”

Inspectors said that children thrive in the care of nurturing staff within what they described as a ‘calm and welcoming’ nursery. The report said that staff communicate with children with warmth and enthusiasm, regularly praise them to build their self-esteem and, in return, children smile confidently and feel proud of what they achieve. Inspectors said that new children settle extremely quickly and form close bonds with staff.

Early Bairds Nursery in Billington has been rated 'outstanding' in its first Ofsted inspection

They said the nursery curriculum is designed to give children the cultural capital they need in life and, as a result, children are enthused by feelings of awe and wonder and have a genuine thirst for learning. Staff were described as having exceptionally high expectations for all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and alll children are highly motivated to persevere with any challenges they encounter.