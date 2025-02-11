A question mark hangs over the future of one of Burnley’s longest established primary schools.

The addition of VAT on fees, declining birth rates and rising operational costs have had a ‘significant’ impact on St Joseph’s Park Hill, an independent, co-educational Roman Catholic pre- school and primary school. It was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1913 for children aged three to 11.

Sister Bernadette Holmes, Leader of the Institute of Our Lady of Mercy, said: “The last few months have been very significant for schools like ours. These changes mean that the number of children attending the school, and interest in future places, is not at the level we have seen in the past.

“As a result, we are having to take some significant steps to explore how St Joseph’s Park Hill can continue to be a viable school that supports children to thrive. That is why we have started a consultation with staff last week about what the future for the school could be.

“At the moment, there is no definite outcome to this consultation. It might be that we can change the school’s provision to better adapt to the changing context we operate in. It might be that we alter our staffing structure or look at different ownership. We must also be honest and say that it is possible that no solution can be found. If that is the case, then we would have to face some difficult realities.”

The Government announced in its 2024 budget that tax breaks for private schools would end this year to enable more investment in state education. From January 20 per cent VAT has been added to school fees.

Sister Holmes said that while the consultation had been a ‘difficult’ process to start the school had been ‘heartened’ by the response of staff, parents, governors and the whole community. She added: “The support and love that they have shown the school has been overwhelming, and we pray that our collective efforts can highlight a viable way forward. We can say that no stone will be left unturned in exploring every available option that is raised as part of this consultation process.

“Whatever happens, we will make an announcement about the school’s future just before the Easter break.”