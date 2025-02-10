“You won’t even sell a glass of wine in Burnley, never mind a bottle.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the comment someone made to Dave Beardsworth when he announced plans to open a wine bar in Burnley. It wasn’t the most encouraging remark, but it did not deter Dave and he is now celebrating eight years at The Corkhouse.

Formerly the Falcon, a long established traditional pub, The Corkhouse is situated on the corner of Hammerton Street and Cow Lane. Customers flock there at the weekend and the food element, cheese boards, pizzas and other tapas style food, has become a big draw. Packed every weekend from the afternoon onwards, in the summer months the outside area at the front of the bar is used as an extra room with tables and chairs. Dave said: “I originally started out with the vision of opening a wine shop with a small seating area, but we soon realised it needed to be other way round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospitality Heroes: Dave Beardsworth has transformed a former traditional pub in Burnley into The Corkhouse, a thriving wine bar

The ‘shop’ section of the bar has remained, but with lots of seating and it has proved to be one of the most popular areas of The Corkhouse.

Dave hosts artists and musicians and well known local singer, Gavin Young, is one of the regular performers there. Sundays are ‘party’ days and always packed out. Popular with couples and ladies on a girls night, or afternoon, Dave believes the secret to The Corkhouse’s success is the fact he is very hands on and loves what he does.

“They say if you love your job you will never work a day in your life,” said Dave. “And I am fortunate to love what I do. I always tell my staff to have fun behind the bar while they are working.

“Yes, it is long hours and can be tiring but I am so proud of what myself and my team have created at The Corkhouse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While covid hit the hospitality hard Dave admits that assistance from the Government was a tremendous help and he had every faith in the excellent reputation the bar had built up, adding: “It was a worrying time with many places afraid they would never open their doors again. And when we were allowed to re-open the many restrictions in place were hard for people to navigate.”

And the success of the bar has a lot of do with his ‘wonderful’ customers who Dave regards as friends with the regulars referred to as ‘The Corkhouse Family.’

Rawtensall born Dave (55) owned his own designer clothes shop, Remy, for many years before deciding he wanted to move into hospitality. And he is proud of the fact that while he owned Remy he was a judge in a competition to find the Face of ‘98, and that was world famous model Agyness Deyn, who hailed from Rossendale. Dave is married to Maria, who is a palliative care nurse, but she will soon be adding another string to her bow and joining Dave in their next venture. The couple have taken over the former Kestrel Suite, above the Corkhouse, and are opening it as new music venue The Vineyard.