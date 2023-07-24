Colour run fun at Burnley High School's end of term sports and wellbeing day
Hundreds of students took part in the colour run at Burnley High School, in Byron Street, which was one of several action-packed sports and creative activities designed to promote positive mental and physical health.
Benchball, rounders and athletics events saw all students coming together to compete, while young people also enjoyed an arts session aimed at promoting positivity, kindness and encouraging them to feel good about themselves.
Headteacher Mrs Emma Starkey said: “Our students were resilient and respectful during our sports and wellbeing day and everyone took part in true Burnley High School style. We couldn’t be more proud of our students and their teamwork and care for their peers.”