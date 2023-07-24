Hundreds of students took part in the colour run at Burnley High School, in Byron Street, which was one of several action-packed sports and creative activities designed to promote positive mental and physical health.

Benchball, rounders and athletics events saw all students coming together to compete, while young people also enjoyed an arts session aimed at promoting positivity, kindness and encouraging them to feel good about themselves.

Burnley school was awash with all the colours of the rainbow as staff and pupils rounded off a poignant and fun-filled sports and wellbeing day.

