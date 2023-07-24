News you can trust since 1877
Colour run fun at Burnley High School's end of term sports and wellbeing day

A Burnley school was awash with all the colours of the rainbow as staff and pupils rounded off a poignant and fun-filled sports and wellbeing day.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST

Hundreds of students took part in the colour run at Burnley High School, in Byron Street, which was one of several action-packed sports and creative activities designed to promote positive mental and physical health.

Benchball, rounders and athletics events saw all students coming together to compete, while young people also enjoyed an arts session aimed at promoting positivity, kindness and encouraging them to feel good about themselves.

Burnley school was awash with all the colours of the rainbow as staff and pupils rounded off a poignant and fun-filled sports and wellbeing day.Burnley school was awash with all the colours of the rainbow as staff and pupils rounded off a poignant and fun-filled sports and wellbeing day.
Headteacher Mrs Emma Starkey said: “Our students were resilient and respectful during our sports and wellbeing day and everyone took part in true Burnley High School style. We couldn’t be more proud of our students and their teamwork and care for their peers.”

