Colne pupils revel in Science Week

During British Science Week, the school arranged an extravaganza of engaging activities related to different areas of science. The theme was ‘growth’ which focused on all sorts of growth, including buildings, eco friendly behaviours, animals and even how we can grow plants on Mars.

The school welcomed visitors into school to talk about what they do and engaged the pupils in fun and informative activities. This resulted in some fantastic experiments for the pupils including a rocket launch activity where the pupils from Year 6 formed teams and built rockets from paper, guided by apprentice engineers from Rolls-Royce. These rockets were then launched into the sky using an air filled propulsion system.

Each team were given flight scores that were then entered into a specially designed digital app which showed the winning teams and a collective score which combined to launch a virtual rocket to the delight of the budding Engineers. All of the pupils received a prize for their efforts with an extra special prize for the winning teams.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Street Primary pupils enjoying Science Week

Headteacher Hayley Walsh added: “We encourage children to aim high and aspire to let their lights shine brightly. Science Week is a great example of Lord Street’s commitment to ensuring that pupils develop an awareness of the opportunities available to them whilst supporting the broadening of horizons and aspirations.”