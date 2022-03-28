Nelson and Colne College Group uniting to support crisis in Ukraine

As a whole college community, there has been important discussion around the Ukraine and the impending humanitarian crisis in classes. Students have held discussions, voicing their worries and asking questions. Their natural reaction of course “what can we do to help?”

With the invaluable help of Joe Fielding from Pulford Farm Dairies, philosophy, ethics and religion lecturer Abbie Maynard at Nelson and Colne College set up and registered the charity Lancashire Aid for Ukraine as a not for profit ltd company.

With the help of students, social media pages were created and an appeal launched to the people of Lancashire, asking for their support in donating essential supplies and practical aid for families in need such as medical equipment, sleeping bags, nappies/baby milk, toiletries/personal care items and hats/gloves/scarves.

Staff and students at Nelson and Colne College have been collecting for Ukraine

Working together with other department’s activities - including the college group’s NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) students as well as the Law, Justice and Protective Services team.

On why he felt it important to support the cause, philosophy, ethics and religion A level student, Bilal Khan said “As a multicultural college it’s our responsibility to show compassion and help those suffering to the best degree possible, to show unity for those who come from different paths of life.”

Incredible Support

Thirteen drop off sites across the region were secured for donations and thanks to the incredible support of Annette Weekes MBE, Director of the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and owner of PDS Engineering in Nelson, a free lease was also offered for use of a warehouse in Colne as a central location in which to sort donations and transport from direct to the Ukraine.

Working in partnership with ‘Bread of Life Foundation’ in Poland, a Polish haulage company has also been secured with some brave volunteers ready to take the much-needed essential items to the Ukraine for refugees fleeing the conflict on the Polish border. On arrival in Poland, the donations will be accepted and held at a further warehouse where more volunteer drivers will then transport the essential supplies and aid directly into Ukraine along with medical equipment.

Abbie Maynard, founder of Lancashire Aid for Ukraine, said “The people of Lancashire have really got behind the cause and the support we have received so far has been absolutely incredible. In 3 days, we were staggered to receive so many donations, we had already outgrown the space at all 13 donation sites.”

What you can do to help:

Lancashire Aid for the Ukraine are still accepting donations of medical equipment, baby essentials and tinned food. To support, visit:

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) have set up an appeal response to the Ukraine Crisis. To donate: https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal.