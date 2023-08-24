News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Colne Primet Academy’s Class of 2023 celebrate GCSE results

Students from Colne Primet Academy have celebrated with friends, family and staff after their hard work has enabled them to progress to their first-choice college courses and apprenticeships.
By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST

After receiving her results, former Head Girl Amileah Afzal will be progressing to Nelson and Colne College to study A Levels in biology, chemistry and psychology. She plans to pursue a career in dentistry in the future.

Former Head Boy, Jason Zhou, will also now be progressing to study A Levels in chemistry, biology, government and politics and mathematics at Burnley College. He then plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emily Smith, who is an aspiring journalist or publisher, will be studying A Levels in English Literature, history and politics at Nelson and Colne College where she will be joined by Issra Ashfaq, a future engineer, who will be studying A Levels in biology, chemistry and mathematics.

Colne Primet Academy students celebrated their GCSE resultsColne Primet Academy students celebrated their GCSE results
Colne Primet Academy students celebrated their GCSE results
Read More
Colne's Stage Door Youth Theatre performances hailed a triumph at Edinburgh Frin...

Hussnain Mahmood will be studying at Nelson and Colne College while Zainab Khan will be travelling to Accrington and Rossendale College to complete a Level 3 Health and Social Care BTEC Diploma.

Colne Primet Academy Principal, Mrs Julia Pilkington, said: “After all of the disruption these students have endured over the past few years, it was fantastic to see that their resilience and motivation has allowed them to progress to their chosen next steps.

“We’ve had a great morning celebrating with pupils and their families and look forward to following their future journeys through college and into university and employment. We hope that they will always be Proud to be Primet and keep in touch with us to let us know what they achieve in the future. Congratulations.”