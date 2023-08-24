Colne Primet Academy’s Class of 2023 celebrate GCSE results
After receiving her results, former Head Girl Amileah Afzal will be progressing to Nelson and Colne College to study A Levels in biology, chemistry and psychology. She plans to pursue a career in dentistry in the future.
Former Head Boy, Jason Zhou, will also now be progressing to study A Levels in chemistry, biology, government and politics and mathematics at Burnley College. He then plans to pursue a career in medicine.
Emily Smith, who is an aspiring journalist or publisher, will be studying A Levels in English Literature, history and politics at Nelson and Colne College where she will be joined by Issra Ashfaq, a future engineer, who will be studying A Levels in biology, chemistry and mathematics.
Hussnain Mahmood will be studying at Nelson and Colne College while Zainab Khan will be travelling to Accrington and Rossendale College to complete a Level 3 Health and Social Care BTEC Diploma.
Colne Primet Academy Principal, Mrs Julia Pilkington, said: “After all of the disruption these students have endured over the past few years, it was fantastic to see that their resilience and motivation has allowed them to progress to their chosen next steps.
“We’ve had a great morning celebrating with pupils and their families and look forward to following their future journeys through college and into university and employment. We hope that they will always be Proud to be Primet and keep in touch with us to let us know what they achieve in the future. Congratulations.”