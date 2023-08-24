Students from Colne Primet Academy have celebrated with friends, family and staff after their hard work has enabled them to progress to their first-choice college courses and apprenticeships.

After receiving her results, former Head Girl Amileah Afzal will be progressing to Nelson and Colne College to study A Levels in biology, chemistry and psychology. She plans to pursue a career in dentistry in the future.

Former Head Boy, Jason Zhou, will also now be progressing to study A Levels in chemistry, biology, government and politics and mathematics at Burnley College. He then plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Smith, who is an aspiring journalist or publisher, will be studying A Levels in English Literature, history and politics at Nelson and Colne College where she will be joined by Issra Ashfaq, a future engineer, who will be studying A Levels in biology, chemistry and mathematics.

Colne Primet Academy students celebrated their GCSE results

Hussnain Mahmood will be studying at Nelson and Colne College while Zainab Khan will be travelling to Accrington and Rossendale College to complete a Level 3 Health and Social Care BTEC Diploma.

Colne Primet Academy Principal, Mrs Julia Pilkington, said: “After all of the disruption these students have endured over the past few years, it was fantastic to see that their resilience and motivation has allowed them to progress to their chosen next steps.