Christmas Concert is a success

By Dany Roson
Contributor
Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 13:48 BST
The inaugural Romero Community Christmas Concert was a festive success.

Held at the Life Church, it was organised by Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College and featured nine schools from the Romero Catholic Academy Trust.

There was readings alongside Christmas songs from the individual schools involved such as ‘This Child’, ‘Mary’s Boy Child’, ‘Christmas Lullaby’ and ‘Jingle Bells.’

The primary schools involved were: St John the Baptist, Sy Augustine’s, Christ the King, Holy Trinity, St Mary Magdalene’s and St Mary’s all from Burnley alongside St Anne’s and St Joseph’s in Accrington and St Mary’s in Bacup.

Blessed Trinity’s Organiser and Associate Assistant Headteacher Mrs Pagliuca said: “The evening was a huge success and I was incredibly proud of all the pupils involved.

“I am very blessed to work with such talented pupils, they make my job joyful. I aimed to keep Christ at the centre of this Romero family celebration and I think we did this well.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for our young people to experience performing in a professional theatre with a professional band and I hope they remember this forever!”

