Staff and students at Burnley’s Sir John Thursby Community College have started the new school year on a high with an excellent Ofsted report.

Published at the end of last term, and on the back of an excellent set of Year 11 results, it was graded ‘good’ across the board and inspectors, who described it as ‘popular and thriving’ noted that students felt a strong sense of belonging to the school community.

The report identified that students achieve well and that almost all pupils successfully move on to apprenticeships, A’ levels or other forms of education, employment or training. Students are very positive about the independent careers advice and guidance that they receive. This means that they are well prepared for their next steps in education or training.

The report found that the school has ‘high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and that staff know pupils very well. The report praises the school’s ambitious curriculum which enables all students to learn all that they should. It also talks about how young people progress well because they have the essential knowledge that they need for the next topic.

Inspectors did state that in a small number of subjects, leaders have not specified the key knowledge that pupils must learn. This means that some pupils miss out on essential knowledge needed to progress successfully through the curriculum. They have advised that leaders should refine their curriculum thinking so that teachers know what should be taught and when this will happen in these subjects.

Inspectors said that pupils speak confidently about equality and understand that it is important to respect people who are different from themselves. The report said that most pupils show respect for adults and each other.

Inspectors praised the SEND provision, the reading programme, the careers advice and guidance, the governors, and the school’s safeguarding practices.

Headteacher Rob Browning said: “We are all very proud of this report and it reflects everyone’s hard work which helps to make this a very special school. We are delighted that the inspectors saw a confident and caring school where all members of our school community are known, valued and loved.