And the year 10 pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College, who organised the week’s work experience themselves, covered themselves in glory with some high praise indeed.

Nicole Budzynska spent time at James Killilea & Co Limited and her boss described her as ‘intelligent, friendly and extremely conscientious. Nicole will be an asset to any employer in the future.’

Some of the students at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley who won high praise from their employers while out on work experience

Nathan Horrocks spent his time working as a library assistant at Burnley Library who described him as a ‘spectacular’ employee who was also a quick learner eager to use his new skills.

Logan Carlin plays for Burnley FC’s Under 16s and he spent his time at Burnley FC’s Academy.

A Burnley FC Academy spokesman said: “Logan was punctual, polite and showed a good work ethic. He completed all the tasks asked of him and has experienced a range of roles including helping with the U18s training sessions, creating education resources, assisting our coaches with U10s sessions, shadowing our physio team and helping our academy kitman.

"Logan has been a credit to his school.”

Izra Hussain went to Burnley and Pendle Faith Centre for a week where her employer said she used her initiative and just got on with anything asked of her with a smile and minimum of fuss.

Melissa McCarney was at Giant Leap Childcare and her boss said she stood out against other students they had hosted over the years. The employer said: “She excelled in all areas and would be a real credit to any workplace. Melissa’s initiative and communication are extremely mature for a young girl and we hope that we would see her again for an apprenticeship in the future.”

Yusuf Khan spent his time at East Lancashire Moneyline where he was able to use his graphic design skills to design a poster and also learn about transferring data to spreadsheets.