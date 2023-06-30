News you can trust since 1877
Burnley youngsters invited to take up challenge to become 'reading heroes' by Lancashire County Council

By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST

Designed for children aged four to 12 (but with no limits), the challenge is for children to read five books during the summer, and complete a number of challenges. By completing these challenges they'll unlock prizes along the way as well as the chance to be entered into a prize draw for a free Lego kit.

All participating children will be able to visit one of Lancashire's museums for free with an adult, as well as regular activities taking place in all libraries in Lancashire. The challenge will launch on Saturday (July 1st) and runs until the end of September.

Youngsters in Burnley can take part in a new 'Reading Heroes' challenge this summer to win prizes including superhero masks, medals and stickers.
Youngsters in Burnley can take part in a new ‘Reading Heroes’ challenge this summer to win prizes including superhero masks, medals and stickers.
For the artwork, Lancashire County Council commissioned Lancashire based comic book artist Heather Smith to design the character 'Paige Turner' to guide children through the scheme, with the goal to defeat 'The Spoiler.’

To find out how to take part click HERE

