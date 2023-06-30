Designed for children aged four to 12 (but with no limits), the challenge is for children to read five books during the summer, and complete a number of challenges. By completing these challenges they'll unlock prizes along the way as well as the chance to be entered into a prize draw for a free Lego kit.

All participating children will be able to visit one of Lancashire's museums for free with an adult, as well as regular activities taking place in all libraries in Lancashire. The challenge will launch on Saturday (July 1st) and runs until the end of September.

Youngsters in Burnley can take part in a new ‘Reading Heroes’ challenge this summer to win prizes including superhero masks, medals and stickers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the artwork, Lancashire County Council commissioned Lancashire based comic book artist Heather Smith to design the character 'Paige Turner' to guide children through the scheme, with the goal to defeat 'The Spoiler.’