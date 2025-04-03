Burnley St Joseph’s Park Hill School set to close
Sister Bernadette Holmes, leader of the Institute, described the decision as a difficult but unavoidable one, citing financial pressures and a significant decline in pupil numbers.
“Joseph’s Park Hill has always been a special place that has made a real impact on generations of children and a positive contribution to the wider community,” she said. “However, despite the very best efforts of many people connected with the school, it has proved difficult to secure a viable and stable future given the unrelenting headwinds we face.”
The school, which is located in Padiham Road, expects pupil numbers to drop by at least a third this academic year, a decline attributed in part to the addition of VAT on fees. Other financial challenges, including a falling birth rate, increased National Insurance contributions, and the removal of business rates relief for independent schools, have further strained the school’s future viability. Projections showed a deficit of several hundred thousand pounds within two years.
A consultation process explored alternative options, but none were found that could maintain the school’s high standards while remaining financially sustainable and compliant with charity obligations.
“Our priority as we all process this news is the well-being of our pupils, their families, and all our incredible teaching and staff teams. We are doing what we can to support them,” Sister Bernadette said.
