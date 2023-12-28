News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley special school Holly Grove hosts wonderful Christmas market

A special Burnley school held a very special Christmas market which raised £2,000.
By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 11:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In the spirit of joy and festive cheer, the Holly Grove Christmas Markets were a resounding success, thanks to the overwhelming support from staff, parents and the community.

The event was a winter wonderland of activities, featuring a delightful Santa's grotto that brought smiles to both young and old. Olaf from Frozen added his magical touch with a charming meet and greet, spreading warmth and happiness.

Read More
Ribblesdale Primary Provision in Clitheroe hosts first ever Christmas fair and c...
Holly Grove Christmas maketsHolly Grove Christmas makets
Holly Grove Christmas makets
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katie Wood, from the school, said: “The festive stalls were garnished with seasonal treasures, coupled with the aroma of hot food and drink. Families and friends gathered to indulge in the spirit of giving and the result was truly heartwarming.

“Thank you to Burnley Campus library for their enthusiastic participation. Their Christmas story session and crafts added to the festivities enriching the overall experience for everyone.

“The success of our markets was a collaborative effort so thank you to all who volunteered, attended and contributed.

Related topics:Burnley