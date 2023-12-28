Burnley special school Holly Grove hosts wonderful Christmas market
In the spirit of joy and festive cheer, the Holly Grove Christmas Markets were a resounding success, thanks to the overwhelming support from staff, parents and the community.
The event was a winter wonderland of activities, featuring a delightful Santa's grotto that brought smiles to both young and old. Olaf from Frozen added his magical touch with a charming meet and greet, spreading warmth and happiness.
Katie Wood, from the school, said: “The festive stalls were garnished with seasonal treasures, coupled with the aroma of hot food and drink. Families and friends gathered to indulge in the spirit of giving and the result was truly heartwarming.
“Thank you to Burnley Campus library for their enthusiastic participation. Their Christmas story session and crafts added to the festivities enriching the overall experience for everyone.
“The success of our markets was a collaborative effort so thank you to all who volunteered, attended and contributed.