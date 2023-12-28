Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the spirit of joy and festive cheer, the Holly Grove Christmas Markets were a resounding success, thanks to the overwhelming support from staff, parents and the community.

The event was a winter wonderland of activities, featuring a delightful Santa's grotto that brought smiles to both young and old. Olaf from Frozen added his magical touch with a charming meet and greet, spreading warmth and happiness.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Grove Christmas makets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Wood, from the school, said: “The festive stalls were garnished with seasonal treasures, coupled with the aroma of hot food and drink. Families and friends gathered to indulge in the spirit of giving and the result was truly heartwarming.

“Thank you to Burnley Campus library for their enthusiastic participation. Their Christmas story session and crafts added to the festivities enriching the overall experience for everyone.