Burnley schoolgirls lead campaign to tackle girls' sport dropout crisis

Burnley High School girls are leading a change.

They are supporting a campaign with celebrity Katie Piper, Team GB hockey player Tess Howard, mental health charity Mind and activewear company ASICS to help stop girls dropping out of sport.

The schoolgirls have helped ASICS test the Undropped Kit, which is designed to make them feel more comfortable and keep them playing sport.

Research shows that 64% of UK girls will drop out of sport before they turn 16, impacting their physical and mental wellbeing. But according to ASICS-commissioned research amongst 14 to 16-year-old British girls, nearly three-quarters (70%) said they would be more likely to participate in school PE lessons, and 74% said they would enjoy them more, if their kit was more comfortable.

Speaking about the issue, TV personality Katie Piper said: “As a mum to two daughters, I know the impact PE kits can have on young girls’ willingness to take part in sport. I remember experiencing this first-hand myself at school – feeling uncomfortable in my kit and worrying more about how it looks than enjoying the activity. That’s why I’m proud to support the Undropped Kit initiative. It’s about more than just clothing - it’s about helping girls feel seen, supported, and empowered to stay active. I urge parents and schools to get involved and help create a more inclusive environment for our daughters.”

Tess Howard, founder of Inclusive Sportswear, added: “A PE kit is the most underrated reason girls drop out of PE, but the good news is we can fix it - and fast. Inclusive Sportswear is built to solve this issue by helping schools employ inclusive PE kit policy based on enabling choice and comfort. We are delighted to partner with ASICS to highlight this important issue by reimagining girls' PE kit, and to work towards lasting change for all through the Inclusive Sportswear Community Platform. By listening to girls and evolving kit to support their needs, we can lift this barrier.”

And Hayley Jarvis, Head of Physical Activity at Mind, said: “At Mind, we believe physical activity is a powerful protective factor for young people’s mental health. It's deeply concerning to see so many teenage girls dropping out of PE in such big numbers. While the reasons are complex, simple changes like adapting PE kit could help girls feel more comfortable to stay active, giving them a lifelong tool to support their mental health.”

Only 12% of UK girls are completely satisfied with their current school PE kit, with nearly two-thirds (63%) actively believing it’s time for a kit makeover to make it more comfortable. The key reasons cited by girls for feeling uncomfortable in their current PE kit are: lack of choice, uncomfortable fabrics, shapeless design, suitability for different weather conditions, period concerns and sweat absorption and visibility.

The new kit has been designed to suit different body shapes, weather conditions and personal styles to help girls enjoy exercise without distraction and discomfort. It has been tested by secondary school girls at Burnley High School, identified by Sport England4 as one of the regions in the UK with the lowest PE participation.

To find out about how your school can participate, visit asics.com/undroppedkit