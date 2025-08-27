A courageous Burnley dad of three has astounded family, friends and medics with his resilience, less than three months after he lost a leg in a devastating motorbike accident.

Indeed, doctors at the Royal Preston Hospital, where Gary Gorton had lifesaving treatment after the crash in May, have asked him to speak to other amputees to help them cope with their life changing injuries.

Now recovering back at home in Rosegrove, Gary said: “The moment I realised I had lost my leg I said to my family, ‘I will walk again.’ “

Gary Gorton with his wife Kelly and their children, Archie, Mia and Tommy. After losing his leg in a motorbike accident Gary has stunned medics with his courage and resilience as he adjusts to his life changing injury

And Gary has lived up to that promise. Wearing a prosthetic leg he has set himself small goals to achieve, from walking the dog to picking his two eldest children Archie (eight) and seven-year-old Mia up from school. “This won’t stop me from doing what I want to do in life, “ said Gary “I just need a different approach. I want to be able to be there for my wife and children, doing things with them like any dad would.”

The accident happened on Sunday, May 4th, as Gary made his way home from the ride out with friends. As he rode through Ingleton in North Yorkshire the bike skidded on gravel and Gary was thrown off it. He landed in a field and, while his face and body was virtually unharmed as he was wearing the right protective gear, his right leg smashed into a fence post, causing devastating injuries.

Miraculously an off duty military paramedic, Stu Goldie, was passing by and he sprang to the rescue. “I don’t remember much about it, only that he knew exactly what to do, “ said Gary.

Emergency services were called, along with the air ambulance, which airlifted Gary to Lancaster Hospital. He was later moved to the Royal Preston Hospital where surgeons placed him in an induced coma. Doctors told Gary’s family his only chance of survival was a through knee amputation, as the leg was so badly damaged. The circulation of blood to his foot was cut off instantly, and remained that way until the amputation took place, three days into his induced coma.

Courageous Burnley dad Gary Gorton, who has stunned medics with his resilience and determination since he lost his leg in a motorbike accident in May, with his wife Kelly

Gary’s wife Kelly said: “All I wanted was for the doctors to save him. I knew that Gary would be able to cope with anything as he is such a strong minded and brave person. He has achieved every goal going forward from the moment he woke up. He has faced obstacles along the way but it won't phase him, nothing will, because he has the willpower to push through with the support of his family and friends.”

While he still has a long road ahead of him Gary, who also has a little boy Tommy who is one, has set high sights on completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks in the next three years and he has vowed to be back at work in construction within a year.

The family have thanked friends, relatives, neighbours and their children’s school, St Augustine’s RC Primary, who have supported them through the ordeal. They have also praised the staff at the Royal Preston for their care and dedication.

And, after learning that the air ambulance relies on donations to exist, the Gortons have pledged to start their own fund raising campaign. This kicks off with a family fun day at Lowerhouse Canteen on Sunday, October 19th. Attractions include a children’s entertainer, face painting, hair braiding, a raffle and bottle tombola and stalls. Gary said: “I owe my life to the air ambulance, without it I honestly don’t think I would be here.”