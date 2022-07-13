Burnley schoolchildren shine at SPAR Lancashire School Games

There was a real festival feel to the atmosphere as the Games returned to Blackpool’s Stanley Park first the first time since the pandemic.

A wide range of sports took place on the day, and these included highly competitive football and netball tournaments and track and field events on the park’s athletics track.

The football tournament was won by Whitworth Community High School in Rossendale and the netball competition by Euxton Primrose Hill Primary School.

Burnley pupils at the SPAR Lancashire School Games

There were also a variety of activities that children enjoyed participating in, and these varied from dodgeball to tag rugby, cricket to golf, and orienteering through to samba drumming.

Alongside the physical activities, competition winners were also announced for the Lancashire School Games baton design and opening decree competitions.

Callum (10) from Rosewood Primary School in Burnley, said: “I’ve done football, rounders, and the army challenge today. My favourite was the army challenge because I want to be in the Armed Forces.

“I play football and basketball, and I like to play golf too. It’s really good that golf is part of the School Games.”

St Joseph's Park Hill students

Archie Fitzgerald, age 11, from St Joseph’s Park Hill School, said: “I’ve enjoyed the School Games. It is my first time here and I have loved the atmosphere.”

The Lancashire School Games are run by Active Lancashire and The School Games Organiser Network, and they have been sponsored by SPAR for 15 years through SPAR UK’s primary North of England wholesaler and distributor, James Hall & Co. Ltd, based in Preston.

In 2022, the Games has engaged 10,000 children in sport and activities through 20 feature events and competitions, enabling opportunities to have fun, develop skills, and achieve personal bests.

Cricket skills

The 2022 Games were also the first to have a baton relay around Lancashire.

Adrian Leather, Chief Executive of Active Lancashire, said: “The SPAR Lancashire School Games Finale did not disappoint after a three-year hiatus, and we had a tremendous day of fun in the Blackpool sunshine. Congratulations to all competitors and winners on the day.

“This year has been a welcome return to the School Games programme, and it has been incredible to engage 10,000 children and young people across the year in physical activity.”