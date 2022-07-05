The ceremony, which were held at Nelson and Colne College, showcases and celebrates the very best pupil, teachers, schools and employees in the area, recognising achievements made within the education sector on a daily basis.

This was the first in-person event since 2019, and Burnley Express editor John Deehan said: “It was fantastic to see so many smiling faces after what has been an incredibly tough two years.

"The way those within the education sector have risen to the challenges posed by the pandemic has been truly inspirational.

“Congratulations to all the winners. The level of competition this year was outstanding and every finalist should be proud of their achievements.

"I would also like to say a big thank you to our sponsors – Nelson and Colne College, Burnley College, Burnley Leisure, Barnfield Construction, Newground Together, and Innovate Her. Without them, these awards would quite simply not happen.”

Here are all this year’s winners:

Primary Pupil of the Year Award: David Potter. Secondary Pupil of the Year: Zakariya Ahmed. Inspirational Teaching Award Rory Schofield. Headteacher of the Year: Mrs Healey, St John's C of E School, Cliviger. Young Scientist/Engineer: Yusuf Chaudhary. Sports Achievement Award: William Walker. Innovation/Technology: Joel Bradshaw, Oak Hill School. Health and Wellbeing Award: Pendle Education Trust. Career Aspiration Award: Amanda Carr. Unsung Hero Award: Estates Team, Park High School. Primary School of the Year Award: St Joseph's Park Hill. Secondary School of the Year: Oak Hill School.

1. East Lancashire Education Awards 2022 Primary Pupil of the Year David Potter with Burnley Express Sales Advertising Manager Lee Good. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

2. East Lancashire Education Awards 2022 Secondary Pupil of the Year Zakariya Ahmed with Fionnuala Swann, Nelson and Colne College centre principal. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

3. East Lancashire Education Awards 2022 Inspirational Teaching Award winner Rory Schofield with Sarah Condren of Burnley College. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

4. East Lancashire Education Awards 2022 Headteacher of the Year Naomi Healey. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales