Green-fingered children at Casterton Primary Academy are celebrating after receiving awards from the Royal Horticultural Society.

Children in EYFS achieved the RHS School Gardening Awards Level 1 after submitting evidence to show that they understand the benefits of gardening and any hazards in the garden and have planned an area in the school grounds.

Children in Year 2 received the Level 2 Award after planning what they want to grow and starting to plant their seeds, learning how to use hand tools safely and developing skills to prepare the soil, sow, plant and water.

The Level 3 Award recognises schools who extend the range of plants they grow, learn to keep their plants healthy and use planet-friendly approaches when they garden. Children designed and built bird houses and planned and planted a herb garden, which will be used by all classes.

Casterton Primary Academy pupils

Year 5 children helped the school to achieve the Level 4 Award by planting strawberries and designing a dessert.

The school now has just one more award to achieve and planning has already begun.

The development of Casterton’s gardening areas has been supported by a £100 donation from Silentnight after children presented their sustainability ideas to judges at Pendle Education Trust sustainability competition.

Principal Mr Whaling said: “Our children were really pleased to receive their certificates to reward them for all of the hard work they have put into our school gardens. They’ve been working closely with our Site Supervisor, Mr Arnfield to really develop our outdoor spaces.