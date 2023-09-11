A tireless teacher at Holly Grove School spent his summer holidays raising money for the Burnley school’s charity by running an incredible five marathons in five days.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joshua Ramsay started his first marathon on August 1st and completed his fifth and last marathon on August 5th. Josh raised an incredible £3,200 for The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund which supports the pupils of Holly Grove School and their families.

Josh said: “Two years ago I successfully completed a running challenge of running 48 miles in 48 hours, which was four miles every four hours and through people's generosity we were able to raise a fantastic amount of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So this time I wanted to push my limits even further and had this idea of running five marathons in five days in the hopes of again trying to raise money for this amazing charity.

Holly Grove teacher Joshua Ramsay has run five marathons in five days to raise funds for the school's charity

“I chose The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund because this is a charity close to me, working at Holly Grove as a teaching assistant previously for four years I can see first hand how the money can really benefit the children and the families who need it's help and support.”

The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund is named after a courageous young girl and former pupil, who sadly passed away after many years of ill health. The fund is used to improve and enhance the lives of the pupils of Holly Grove School, a school for pupils with learning difficulties and disabilities.

If you wish to sponsor Josh the link is still active: