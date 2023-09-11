Burnley Holly Grove School teacher completes five marathons in five days
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joshua Ramsay started his first marathon on August 1st and completed his fifth and last marathon on August 5th. Josh raised an incredible £3,200 for The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund which supports the pupils of Holly Grove School and their families.
Josh said: “Two years ago I successfully completed a running challenge of running 48 miles in 48 hours, which was four miles every four hours and through people's generosity we were able to raise a fantastic amount of money.
“So this time I wanted to push my limits even further and had this idea of running five marathons in five days in the hopes of again trying to raise money for this amazing charity.
“I chose The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund because this is a charity close to me, working at Holly Grove as a teaching assistant previously for four years I can see first hand how the money can really benefit the children and the families who need it's help and support.”
The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund is named after a courageous young girl and former pupil, who sadly passed away after many years of ill health. The fund is used to improve and enhance the lives of the pupils of Holly Grove School, a school for pupils with learning difficulties and disabilities.
If you wish to sponsor Josh the link is still active:
https://www.justgiving.com/page/georgia-fourie-butterfly-fund-five-marathons?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fgeorgia-fourie-butterfly-fund-five-marathons&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share