Year nine pupils from Blessed Trinity RC College were given the task of developing a new product for the bakers, researching it, thinking about ingredients, the price and considering their profit margins, as well as the environmental impact and nutritional factors.

Pupils came up with some strong ideas, such as a cinnamon roll, pizza pockets, chocolate croissants and more and there some entertaining presentations which included one group dancing in to ‘Roll With It’ by Oasis

Students from Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley rose to the challenge of a 'Dragons' Den' style project

Just like in ‘Dragons’ Den’, the TV reality show were entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of venture capitalists in the hope of securing investment finance from them, the students presented their products to a panel of local employers, including Warburtons, with sixth generation family member Megan Warburton in attendance, as well as Velocity Composites and UCLAN.

Assistant headteacher Helen Nolan said: “Pupils were ‘grilled’ by the panel, having to answer specific questions on their product and also consider questions such as: which aisle it would be on in the supermarket and the celebrity they would choose to feature in the advert.