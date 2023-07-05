Burnley Schools Sports Partnership’s Helen Tyson and her team with the assistance of Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club organised the event.

Eight primary schools took part and spectators were treated to some fantastic and nail-biting swimming races, particularly the team relays which ended the exciting evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Joseph’s Park Hill were delighted to be awarded the Shield for the third consecutive time.

St Joseph's Park Hill pupils celebrate winning the Burnley Primary Schools Swimming Gala

A spokesman for the school in Padiham Road said: “It was a brilliant team effort and congratulations to two of our pupils who ‘swam up’ in higher age groups, and to all the children who encouraged each other in every race.”