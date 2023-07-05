News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Primary Schools Swimming Gala at St Peter's Centre returns after four year break due to Covid

Schoolchildren made a splash at the St Peter’s Centre for the Burnley Primary Schools Swimming Gala which returned this year after a four-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST

Burnley Schools Sports Partnership’s Helen Tyson and her team with the assistance of Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club organised the event.

Eight primary schools took part and spectators were treated to some fantastic and nail-biting swimming races, particularly the team relays which ended the exciting evening.

St Joseph’s Park Hill were delighted to be awarded the Shield for the third consecutive time.

St Joseph's Park Hill pupils celebrate winning the Burnley Primary Schools Swimming GalaSt Joseph's Park Hill pupils celebrate winning the Burnley Primary Schools Swimming Gala
St Joseph's Park Hill pupils celebrate winning the Burnley Primary Schools Swimming Gala
A spokesman for the school in Padiham Road said: “It was a brilliant team effort and congratulations to two of our pupils who ‘swam up’ in higher age groups, and to all the children who encouraged each other in every race.”

The Burnley Schools Sports Partnership utilises the School Games programme to deliver a sporting opportunity for all school children in Burnley.

