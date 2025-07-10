MP Oliver Ryan is campaigning against Lancashire County Council’s plans to consult on nursery cuts.

The politician is among numerous Labour MPs calling for the Reform-led county council to protect early years funding, following reports it is considering the cuts.

At least 13 have already signed a letter to the authority highlighting their concerns about the impact on parents and childcare providers across the county.

Mr Ryan said: "Reform consistently talk about cutting services. I don't know why we're surprised they're cutting critical family services like this, they're just Tories who were too right-wing for the Tories. Expect to see more of this."

Nursery and pre-school pupils play and learn. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Fellow Lancashire MP Ashley Dalton claims that councillors received a letter last week confirming the authority's consultation plans.

A petition set up by MPs says: “Currently, Lancashire County Council passes 100 per cent of the money it receives from the Department of Education for Early Years funding to nurseries in Lancashire.”

The letter from MPs says they are “disturbed” by the proposals, adding: "We should, at all levels of government, be doing everything we can to reduce the burden on both childcare providers and families, not taking support away from them.

“We understand that you have the right to cut this funding if you wish to, but that would be a choice that impacts thousands of Lancashire residents for the worse, and would cause untold stress on young families.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan.

"Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should… Lancashire is in a stage of growth and opportunity. We should be investing in its future, not cutting support for that future to the bone.”

MP Dalton added: “Our Labour government is investing in early years education in Lancashire with a 4.4% increase next year. But under new Reform leadership, the council is considering cutting this funding, taking it away from early years providers.

“The National Day Nurseries Association estimates that this could mean up to £3m. of cuts to nurseries across the county.

“One nursery provider in Lancashire has predicted that this could mean her nursery losing out on £30,000 they currently rely on to provide early years services.”

The Burnley Express has contacted the county council for comment.

The petition is available here: https://www.ashleydalton.uk/2025/07/08/tell-reform-to-protect-our-nurseries/