Burnley High School launches foundation project to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and forge links with community
The Burnley High School Foundation, launched before the summer break, has three key elements to it... opportunity, community and charity. The community aspect involves pupils becoming involved in activities in the town, from litter picking to visiting residents in care homes.
The opportunities element focuses on giving students the chance to experience something they wouldn’t normally get the chance to try, such as a theatre trip, a meal in a restaurant or a trip to see a football match. Mr Jon Howarth, one of the assistant headteachers at the school, said: “We are really hoping that outside organisations and businesses will want to connect with us.”
For the charity element the student leadership team opted for Pendleside Hospice as their chosen charity to kickstart the foundation and they have already raised hundreds of pounds. A group of pupils visited the hospice to meet staff, have a tour of the facility and take part in workshops to generate fundraising ideas.
Mr Howarth said: “The visit to the hospice was really successful. The students were in awe of the place, it gave them a real insight into how it helps so many people and it made them determined to do all they can to raise as much money as they can. We have lots of ideas in the pipeline.”
For his part Mr Howarth ran The Montane Lakeland 50 in the Lake District in July and he is planning to run the London Marathon in April next year and the Coast to Coast in July. The headteacher Miss Lewis, will run the Aintree half marathon in February and teacher Miss Shaw will run the Manchester Half Marathon next month.
