Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keen to forge stronger links with the community, students at a Burnley school are playing a key role in making this happen.

The Burnley High School Foundation, launched before the summer break, has three key elements to it... opportunity, community and charity. The community aspect involves pupils becoming involved in activities in the town, from litter picking to visiting residents in care homes.

The opportunities element focuses on giving students the chance to experience something they wouldn’t normally get the chance to try, such as a theatre trip, a meal in a restaurant or a trip to see a football match. Mr Jon Howarth, one of the assistant headteachers at the school, said: “We are really hoping that outside organisations and businesses will want to connect with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley High School pupils (left to right) head boy Aaron Lloyd, head girl Keira Winder and deputy head girl Ava Schofield who are part of the BHS Foundation which aims to strengthen the school's links with the community, give more opportunities to students and also fundraise for Pendleside Hospice

For the charity element the student leadership team opted for Pendleside Hospice as their chosen charity to kickstart the foundation and they have already raised hundreds of pounds. A group of pupils visited the hospice to meet staff, have a tour of the facility and take part in workshops to generate fundraising ideas.

Mr Howarth said: “The visit to the hospice was really successful. The students were in awe of the place, it gave them a real insight into how it helps so many people and it made them determined to do all they can to raise as much money as they can. We have lots of ideas in the pipeline.”

For his part Mr Howarth ran The Montane Lakeland 50 in the Lake District in July and he is planning to run the London Marathon in April next year and the Coast to Coast in July. The headteacher Miss Lewis, will run the Aintree half marathon in February and teacher Miss Shaw will run the Manchester Half Marathon next month.