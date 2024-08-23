Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley High School is celebrating the highest number of eight and nine grades for its GCSE students since opening in 2014.

Owen Thorpe achieved the best results in the school with five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s. from. He is going on to study Chemistry, Physics and Further Maths at Burnley College.

Special congratulations have also gone to Coby Caine, Declan Walmsley, Jake Clawson, Amelia Edmondson, Finnley Killoran, Josh Disley, Luke Cavallo and Katie Rose Kenny for outstanding progress. Headteacher Emma Lewis said: “We are incredibly proud of all of the Class of 2024. We would also like to extend our thanks to all of the staff at Burnley High School, for all of their support and hard work, as well as their dedication to each and every student.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Without their support, our progress would not have been possible, so a heartfelt thank you from the Senior Leadership Team.”