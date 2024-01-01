Burnley Football Club stars spread Christmas cheer at Casterton Primary Academy
Organised by Burnley FC in the Community, children in years 5 and 6 were invited to have photos taken with Charlie Taylor, Lawrence Vigouroux, Dara O’Shea, Benji Wetshi and Logan Carlin. They then split into two teams to take part in a festive themed quiz hosted by Burnley FC in the Community’s education manager, Lianne Bradford.
The players showed off their knowledge of The Polar Express, Father Christmas’ reindeers and the lyrics from Frozen’s Let It Go as they competed to win the quiz. They then answered questions from the children on topics including which football trophy they’d most like to win to how they felt the first time they played in front of a large crowd. The afternoon ended with the players donating a large box of craft supplies to the school’s before and after school club and then signing autograph books and football shirts brought in by the children.
Casterton principal Paul Whaling said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Burnley Football Club and Burnley FC in the Community for arranging such a fantastic end of term event for our children.
“They loved having the opportunity to ask the players their questions and get their autographs. The Christmas quiz was also a highlight of the visit with the children cheering the players on as they competed to win.”