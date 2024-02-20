Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working with BFC in the Community, the Burnley FC players met with a number of students, shared personal experiences, and shed light on their various journeys to becoming top athletes. This exclusive interaction allowed the students to gain a deeper understanding of the commitment, resilience, and sacrifices required to reach the top of their chosen profession.

The visit was not just about showcasing football prowess; it also emphasised the importance of education and preparation for life beyond sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, students had the chance to discuss their career aspirations with the Burnley FC players and learn how education plays a crucial role in achieving long-term success. The players shared anecdotes from their journeys, emphasising the significance of a well-rounded education and how a focus and lessons learnt in sport can also translate to focus and achievement in other areas of work and employment.

Premier League football stars from Burnley FC visited students at Nelson and Colne College

Ste Buckley, head of Sport at Nelson and Colne College expressed gratitude to BFC in the Community and the Burnley players for their visit, stating: “Having the Burnley FC players here was amazing for our students. It showed the importance of a well-rounded education as well as excellence in sport, matters. Our courses are well-thought-out roadmaps - they don't just lead to uni but also to jobs. This visit really drove home how what we teach is useful in the real world.”

NCCG collaborates closely with Burnley FC in the Community (BFCinC), providing an exclusive opportunity for 16-18 year-olds considering a future in sports. Their unique offerings include the BFC Shadow Youth Team, a dynamic post-16 girls' football team, and netball and cricketing academies - all in partnership with BFCinC.