Burnley Football Club Players inspire students at Nelson and Colne College
Working with BFC in the Community, the Burnley FC players met with a number of students, shared personal experiences, and shed light on their various journeys to becoming top athletes. This exclusive interaction allowed the students to gain a deeper understanding of the commitment, resilience, and sacrifices required to reach the top of their chosen profession.
The visit was not just about showcasing football prowess; it also emphasised the importance of education and preparation for life beyond sports.
During the visit, students had the chance to discuss their career aspirations with the Burnley FC players and learn how education plays a crucial role in achieving long-term success. The players shared anecdotes from their journeys, emphasising the significance of a well-rounded education and how a focus and lessons learnt in sport can also translate to focus and achievement in other areas of work and employment.
Ste Buckley, head of Sport at Nelson and Colne College expressed gratitude to BFC in the Community and the Burnley players for their visit, stating: “Having the Burnley FC players here was amazing for our students. It showed the importance of a well-rounded education as well as excellence in sport, matters. Our courses are well-thought-out roadmaps - they don't just lead to uni but also to jobs. This visit really drove home how what we teach is useful in the real world.”
NCCG collaborates closely with Burnley FC in the Community (BFCinC), providing an exclusive opportunity for 16-18 year-olds considering a future in sports. Their unique offerings include the BFC Shadow Youth Team, a dynamic post-16 girls' football team, and netball and cricketing academies - all in partnership with BFCinC.
The partnership between Burnley FC in the Community and Nelson and Colne College serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, highlighting the importance of education in shaping well-rounded individuals. It emphasises the dual role of education in preparing individuals for both the challenges of the sports arena and the professional world.