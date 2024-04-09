Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The degree-level students in Policing, Criminology, and Criminal Justice programmes travelled to Miami, Florida, to meet with police officers there.

The trip provided an in-depth insight into the operational dynamics of the police force in the United States, contrasting with the UK's law enforcement practices.

Ami Leak, curriculum manager in Science, Health and Education at BCUC, said: “This trip to Miami is much more than simply an educational journey; it's an exploration into the heart of international criminal justice systems.

“Our students have had an unparalleled opportunity to witness firsthand the complexities and challenges that shape policing strategies across borders.”

The itinerary included visits to key institutions such as the Miami Dade School of Justice, Public Safety and Law Studies, where students met the college president and engaged in discussions about law enforcement education.

The group also observed court hearings; toured a jail; visited the state attorney’s office and the Miccosukee and Doral Police Stations.

The initiative reflects BCUC's commitment to offering innovative and comprehensive degree-level study programmes. With the launch of a BSc (Hons) Police Studies with Criminal Investigation degree, BCUC continues to expand its portfolio, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education that encompasses theoretical knowledge and practical insights.

Ami added: “We believe in creating opportunities that extend beyond the classroom. This trip embodies our ethos of experiential learning, setting a new standard for academic excellence in policing and criminal justice education.”