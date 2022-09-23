Callum Doidge, who is studying a BTEC National Extended Diploma in Creative Media Practice (Game Design), was able to work on this project during a work experience placement with Red-Fern Media, a Burnley-based technology and marketing agency. This is the first time a local company has offered Burnley students the opportunity to work on global projects.

Godiva, part of IDEX Fire and Safety, a world leader in fire pump design and manufacturing, approached Red-Fern Media to be their digital partner. One of the aspects of this partnership was to develop an Augmented Reality experience of a fire engine, showcasing Godiva’s sophisticated total waterflow control system, SAMFlows.

The AR experience allows fire and safety professionals across the globe to see SAMFlows in action - without physically being there.

Burnley College student Callum Doidge with Sean Redfearn and Jason Frost

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum helped develop the 3D modelling and animation using intelligent software and technology, honing the skills he’d learned from his college course and applying that to a real-life project. This AR experience was recently launched at INTERSCHUTZ, the world’s leading trade fair for fire and rescue services, civil protection, safety and security, putting Callum’s work on a global stage.

Sean Redfearn, chief executive of Red-Fern Media, commented: “This was a huge project for Red-Fern and provided us with the opportunity to develop a really groundbreaking AR experience.

“We are passionate about nurturing local talent, plus creating partnerships with Burnley college, having Callum contribute to this project and develop his skills in AR and 3D animation definitely puts him ahead of his classmates, as well as having something impressive to add to his portfolio. We’d love to see Callum’s future work - and maybe even invite him back to Red-Fern.”

Jason Frost, program leader for Media, Game Design and Esports at Burnley College, added: “Callum is a dedicated student and future game designer who is passionate about 3D modelling and game creation.

“He has displayed a professional attitude toward individual and group projects with both his college assignments and his work for industry.”