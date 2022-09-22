Ken and Rosemary Redman, of Ennismore Street, tied the knot at St John’s Church in Worsthorne on September 29th, 1962, and have not looked back since.

Indeed, Rosemary told the Burnley Express that she loves Ken more now than when they first met.

The couple are well-known in Burnley for the shoe repair business they ran together in Briercliffe Road from 1983 to 2003, which in 1998 saw Ken win the National “Shoe Repairer of the Year” and also a bronze medal for his entry into the European Shoe Repair competition held in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Diamond wedding anniversary couple Rosemary and Ken Redman

Rosemary, who worked at the Burnley Express in the 1970s, said: “We are very happy. In fact, I love him more now than we first met. We have a lovely family and enjoy lots of shared interests including gardening and holidays, particularly to Malta and coach trips in this country.

"We met at the former Circulation Club in Burnley in 1960 and got married two years later. We had our honeymoon, like many people at that time, in the ‘West Country’, or Blackpool as it is better known.”

Ken joked that the secret to their long marriage is that he always does what he’s told and that he asks for parole every year but is never granted it.

The happy couple have two daughters Christine and Angela, as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.