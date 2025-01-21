Burnley College Construction Lecturer Builds Bonds on Ground Breaking Visit to China

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Construction Lecturer at Burnley College recently embarked on an inspirational six-day visit to China, to explore the world-class facilities of a global leading laser technology specialist.

Frank Killeen was invited by the company, Huepar, after building an incredible bond with the industry experts to see firsthand how they design, manufacture and quality check their renowned laser tools.

Frank says the whole experience was incredible:

“From the moment we arrived, Huepar’s team welcomed us warmly. Witnessing the precision and quality of their tools during production was truly inspiring.”

Frank explores China while visiting Huepar, leading laser manufacturer.

The leading laser company has provided the College with a suite of their latest technology, including 2D and 3D Laser Levels.

The state-of-the-art technology enables Learners to accurately determine levels by projecting a constant line onto a surface to ensure work is perfectly straight, saving time and increasing efficiency.

On the first day of his visit, Frank spoke at a conference, talking about his background in education and how developing with industry benefit learners in multiple ways.

During the visit, Frank also toured Huepar’s state-of-the-art manufacturing hub in Zhuhai, south-east of China. He observed the meticulous processes behind the creation of high-grade laser levels and distance measurers. From assembly lines to advanced testing labs, Frank says every step highlighted Huepar's commitment to innovation and craftsmanship:

Burnley College Tutor Frank Killeen being scanned by cutting edge lasers at the Huepar Headquarters in China.

“It was incredible to see the level of passion they have about creating the highest quality tools and to see the attention to detail at every single level, from design through to shipping.”

He was particularly impressed by Huepar’s focus on blending cutting-edge technology with practical solutions for construction professionals:

“I was struck by Huepar’s dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation. Their tools are precise and reliable but also designed with real-world usability in mind.”

Beyond factory tours, the visit offered an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between Burnley College and Huepar. Frank engaged in roundtable discussions focused on how industry leaders and educators can collaborate to equip students with the skills and tools needed for success in a rapidly-evolving construction sector.

Reflecting on his own international experience, having worked in the USA, Frank described how this visit reinforced his passion for showcasing global opportunities to his students:

“Visits such as these illustrate just how interconnected the world is. Your skills in joinery and construction can open doors far beyond local opportunities, and I want my Students to see that.”

