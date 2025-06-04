Burnley College celebrates double nomination in prestigious Pearson Teaching Awards

Burnley College is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of being shortlisted as a finalist in the College Partnership of the Year category at the Pearson Teaching Awards. This recognition highlights the institution’s groundbreaking collaborations with prominent national governing bodies, professional sports clubs, and community organisations.

Alongside this achievement, Burnley College is proud to celebrate Tutor Laura Ransley, who has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of Excellence in the Outstanding New Teacher category for her exceptional dedication and innovation since joining the college.

The College Partnership of the Year nomination is a testament to Burnley College’s unwavering commitment to providing outstanding opportunities for students through collaborations with organisations such as British Rowing, England Lacrosse, Burnley Football Club and British Cycling.

Through these partnerships, the college has created programs like the Elite Athlete Programme (EAP), which supports young athletes to excel both academically and professionally.

With state-of-the-art facilities - including a high-performance gym, cryotherapy suite, and environmental chamber - the college ensures its students are equipped to achieve their full potential.

Nicola Palmer, Curriculum Manager at Fitness Evolution shared her excitement:

“This recognition really honours the tireless efforts of our staff, students and partners in building a world-class learning environment. We are proud to be paving the way for future leaders in sport, health and education.”

The impact of these initiatives extends far beyond the campus by increasing participation in sports, improving health outcomes and inspiring young people to achieve their dreams.

Adding to this success, Tutor Laura Ransley has achieved the coveted Certificate of Excellence in the Outstanding New Teacher category.

Since joining Burnley College in 2024, Laura has transformed her classroom into a dynamic and inclusive space, seamlessly blending hands-on experiences with academic excellence. Her leadership in establishing a commercial salon for students is a shining example of her commitment to equipping learners with industry-ready skills and confidence.

Reflecting on her achievement, Laura said:

“It’s an honour to be recognised. My passion is helping students realise their potential and preparing them for successful futures. At Burnley College, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work in an environment that values innovation and professional growth. This award is as much a recognition of their support as it is my own efforts.”

Laura’s initiatives have enhanced learning experiences and extended into the community, where students offer services at care homes and hospices, building both technical skills and compassion.

Burnley College has seen multiple successes in the Pearson Teaching Awards, including Maz Iqbal, A Level Curriculum Manager was a silver winner in the FE Lecturer of the Year Category.

Burnley College’s groundbreaking approach represents the pinnacle of excellence in education. These achievements underscore the institution’s dedication to creating a brighter future for its students.